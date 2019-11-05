Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 34 °

Big Second Half Propels K-State to Season-Opening Win

KSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 5, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Cartier Diarra led all scorers with a career-high 23 points and helped K-State shoot out of a halftime deficit in a hard-fought, season-opening victory over North Dakota State, 66-52, at Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday night.

K-State trailed by one at the break, 22-21, despite holding North Dakota State to 28 percent (7-of-25) from the field. The Wildcats made just one of 12 attempts (8.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point line in the game’s first 20 minutes, but caught fire in the second half, by draining 5-of-9 after the break.

The Wildcats used back-to-back triples to push the lead to eight at the 11-minute mark, then hit another to go up by 11 just before the eight-minute media timeout. North Dakota State pulled within seven, but couldn’t get any closer as K-State held on to win the 16th of its last 17 home openers, including a 7-1 mark under head coach Bruce Weber.

Diarra led the Wildcats with eight points at the break, and scored 15 in the game’s final 20 minutes to top his previous career-best point total of 18 at Kansas last season.

Makol Mawien scored 15 points and notched a double-double – the third of his career – with a game-high 10 rebounds.

North Dakota State was led in scoring by Rocky Kreuser (14) and Tyson Ward (12). Sam Griesel was the Bison’s leading rebounder with nine.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser 11/5

November 5, 2019 2:49 pm

AUDIO: Bruce Weber & Players 11/4

 9:00 am

K-State Runs Sunflower Showdown Win Streak to...

November 2, 2019 6:00 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10/30

October 31, 2019 9:04 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 3 Kansas upended by No. 4 Duke,...

NEW YORK CITY – Twenty-eight turnovers were too much for No. 3 Kansas to overcome as the Jayhawks ...

November 5, 2019 Comments

Big Second Half Propels K-State to ...

Sports News

November 5, 2019

Wade Leads the Way; Shockers Down O...

Sports News

November 5, 2019

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser...

Sports News

November 5, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bike, Run Meth Arrest
November 5, 2019Comments
Man Beaten with Closet Ro...
November 5, 2019Comments
Man Sentenced in Animal C...
November 5, 2019Comments
Federal Charges Following...
November 5, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH