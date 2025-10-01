Big October Expected in Abilene

Crisp mornings, colorful leaves, and a calendar full of events make Abilene the perfect destination this October.

Visitors can experience history, hunt for pumpkins, watch the world’s fastest dogs race, and enjoy a few thrills and chills in the historic Old West setting of Old Abilene Town.

Farm Toy Museum Open House – October 5

Kick off October with a celebration of Dickinson County’s agricultural heritage at the new Farm Toy Museum Open House, Sunday, October 5, from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Dickinson County Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell St. Guests can tour Heritage Hall, explore the Farm Toy Museum, see the center’s new mural, and enjoy live demonstrations that bring history to life.

Learn more at www.HeritageCenterDK.com.

Pumpkin Harvest Express – October 11–13, 18–19, 25–26

The Pumpkin Harvest Express returns for its third year. Climb aboard one of three passenger cars — or ride in the open-air gondola — for a scenic trip through the Smoky Valley to the railroad’s pumpkin patch. Pick out a pumpkin, enjoy photo opportunities, and return to the historic Rock Island Depot. Saturday trains run at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m.; Sunday trains at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at asvrr.org or at the depot prior to departure (subject to availability).

NGA Fall Nationals Meet – October 13–17

See the world’s fastest canines in action during the National Greyhound Association Fall Meet. Abilene, the Greyhound Capital of the World, welcomes visitors to experience the excitement of Greyhound racing and learn more about this unique sport.

Learn more at www.NGAGreyhounds.com

Haunted Old Town – October 17–18, 24–25, 31

When night falls, Abilene’s Old West history takes a spooky turn during Haunted Old Town, held at Old Abilene Town, 200 SE 6th St., from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Creepy characters, eerie effects, and unexpected scares make this a must-attend event for thrill-seekers. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Filo Foods Food Truck will be onsite with tasty bites, and on October 25, visitors are invited to stay for a Halloween Costume Party.

Learn more at www.OldAbileneTown.org.

“Abilene has a great lineup of fall events,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “From family-friendly pumpkin picking to world-class Greyhound racing and haunted adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We invite you to make memories in America’s Best Small Town this October.”

For more information on these events and other fall happenings visit www.abilenekansas.org.