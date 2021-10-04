Big Lottery Winning Weekend

Even though there was no multi-million dollar jackpot winner, it turned out to be a winning weekend for Kansas Lottery players across the state. According to the lottery, large prizes were won in Powerball, Holiday Millionaire Raffle, and 2by2!

No one won the $635 million Powerball jackpot from Saturday night’s drawing, but two Kansans did match four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. One prize each was sold in Northeast and North Central Kansas.

The next Powerball drawing Monday night features a jackpot of $685 million (cash option of $485.5 million) after it was raised from $670 million on Monday morning. This jackpot has been on a roll since early June and is the sixth highest jackpot in Powerball history and the eighth highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Then on Sunday evening, the first Early Bird prize of $30,000 was drawn for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle game! The winning number is 042201. The winning ticket, which was sold in Northwest Kansas, must exactly match the number to claim the prize. The next Early Bird drawing is November 7 and with more than 40 percent of the 150,000 tickets already sold, you’ll want to get yours before they’re gone!

Lastly, in the 2by2 game, one Kansan in South Central is also waking up to some cash from the Sunday evening drawing! The player’s ticket matched all four numbers to win the top prize of $22,000! The winning numbers in the 2by2 drawing on October 3 are Red 3–21 and White 20–23.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, call 785-296-5700 during business hours or email [email protected] net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time.