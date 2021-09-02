Big hits elude Royals vs. Cleveland

Mike Minor had allowed one hit through four scoreless innings but came undone in the fifth inning. Emmanuel Rivera’s throwing error put a runner on first, and Minor followed by allowing a single and a three-run homer to give up the Royals’ lead and give the Indians some breathing room. With a double, single and wild pitch, Minor put runners on second and third, but he got out of it with a fly ball. At 93 pitches, though, his night was done.