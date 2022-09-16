Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 62 °

Big game from Gross give Central a 56-24 win over Emporia

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 16, 2022

The Salina Central Mustangs bounced back from their first loss of the season on Friday night, defeating the Emporia Spartans 56-24.

The Spartans struck first on a field goal on their opening drive, and in the process Emporia ate up over eight minutes of the first quarter. Salina Central responded resoundingly, as Kenyon McMillan gave the Mustangs the lead for the first and only time.

Emporia attempted the answer back, but the Central defense would turn them away on a fourth and goal at the one. Then, almost immediately, Central struck again, covering nearly the entire field in just four plays to extend the lead and seize all momentum. Quarterback Gunnar Gross would run it in for the first of his four rushing touchdowns on the night.

Just two plays later, Salina Central’s Levi Losey would intercept a pass and give it right back to a red hot Mustang offense. Gunnar Gross would connect with Dez Gibson on a 49 yard touchdown pass, making the score 21-3. Central would stretch the lead to 28-3 at the half.

In total, Gross would tally six total touchdowns in the game, four rushing and two passing, and Central improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.

Salina Central will be back home again next week to host Andover in AVCTL play.

 

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Gunnar Gross

H&R Block of the Game: Kenyon McMillan

 

Emporia: 3 – 0 – 7 – 14 / 24

Central: 7 – 21 – 14 – 14 / 56

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Big game from Gross give Central a ...

The Salina Central Mustangs bounced back from their first loss of the season on Friday night, defeat...

September 16, 2022 Comments

Wichita State Overpowers Dayton

Sports News

September 16, 2022

Football ready for tough task again...

Sports News

September 16, 2022

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Head C...

Sports News

September 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Car Found
September 16, 2022Comments
Vehicle Thief Arrested
September 16, 2022Comments
Funding For Crime Victim ...
September 15, 2022Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caug...
September 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra