Big game from Gross give Central a 56-24 win over Emporia

The Salina Central Mustangs bounced back from their first loss of the season on Friday night, defeating the Emporia Spartans 56-24.

The Spartans struck first on a field goal on their opening drive, and in the process Emporia ate up over eight minutes of the first quarter. Salina Central responded resoundingly, as Kenyon McMillan gave the Mustangs the lead for the first and only time.

Emporia attempted the answer back, but the Central defense would turn them away on a fourth and goal at the one. Then, almost immediately, Central struck again, covering nearly the entire field in just four plays to extend the lead and seize all momentum. Quarterback Gunnar Gross would run it in for the first of his four rushing touchdowns on the night.

Just two plays later, Salina Central’s Levi Losey would intercept a pass and give it right back to a red hot Mustang offense. Gunnar Gross would connect with Dez Gibson on a 49 yard touchdown pass, making the score 21-3. Central would stretch the lead to 28-3 at the half.

In total, Gross would tally six total touchdowns in the game, four rushing and two passing, and Central improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.

Salina Central will be back home again next week to host Andover in AVCTL play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Gunnar Gross

H&R Block of the Game: Kenyon McMillan

Emporia: 3 – 0 – 7 – 14 / 24

Central: 7 – 21 – 14 – 14 / 56