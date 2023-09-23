Big First Half Propels Cardinals to win over Bennington

Ell-Saline would open up 8-man DI District 5 play Friday night as the Cardinals would travel to Bennington to take on the Bulldogs. The Cardinals would use a big first half to take a huge lead and cruise to a 56-22 victory to open up district play.

Ell-Saline would get on the scoreboard first as QB Marshall Johnson would call his own number and run it in from 16 yards out to give the Cardinals an early lead.

The Cardinals would score two more times in the 1st quarter both scores coming from the legs of RB Ryder Dent, one from 9 yards out and the other from 11 yards out.

Marshall Johnson would call his own number once again in the 2nd quarter scampering in from the 6-yard line to put up the Cardinals 30-0.

Ell-Saline would score one more time before halftime and this time it was Johnson showing off his arm as he found WR Kas Kramer on a 25-yard pass. The Cardinals would take a 36-0 score into the locker room.

Once again, the Cardinals would open up the scoring in the 2nd half as RB/WR Joe Hiechel would find paydirt on the ground from 11 yards out.

On the next possession for Bennington they would finally find the endzone as QB Kian Wilson would find WR Isaiah Garrett with a 51 yard strike to get the Bulldogs on the board.

Just 2 minutes later Wilson would find Garrett again this time from 5-yards out and the Bulldogs would trail 42-16.

Ell-Saline would answer back as RB Melvin Lutes would score his 1st touchdown of the season with a 4 yard run in the 4th quarter.

The Cardinals would score one more time on the evening with 5:55 remaining in the game as Joe Hiechel would get into the endzone from 6-yards out and Ell-Saline had a commanding lead 56-16.

The Bulldogs Kian Wilson get one more score as he would find his favorite receiver Isaiah Garret with a 26-yard bomb. Ultimately the final score would be 56-22.

With the win Ell-Saline to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will travel to Mankato and take on Rock Hills in another district game.

Bennington would fall to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will travel to Washington and take on Washington County next Friday in district play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Marshall Johnson

H&R Block of the Game: Ryder Dent

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 22 – 14 – 6 – 14 / 56

Bennington – 0 – 0 – 16 – 6 / 22