“Big Boy” Locomotive to Make Another Run

Todd PittengerJune 14, 2021

A historic Union Pacific steam locomotive that made a tour across the country back in 2019 to  commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary is being prepared to make another run.

According to Union Pacific, while details are still being finalized, Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday, Aug. 5, traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. They are still working out the details of overnight and whistle stops along the way, but they say the Big Boy will be on display at the following locations:

  • Saturday, Aug. 14: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Tuesday, Aug. 17: Houston, Texas
  • Saturday, Aug. 21: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Sunday, Aug. 29: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Monday, Sept. 6: Denver, Colorado

The Big Boy’s return to the rails in 2019 was the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

Following the Denver stop on Labor Day weekend, the Big Boy and its crew will return to Cheyenne.

 

_ _ _

The historic Big Boy train chugs into Salina back on November 2oth, 2019.

