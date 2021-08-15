“Big Boy” Locomotive on Another Run

An historic Union Pacific Railroad steam locomotive that made a tour across the country back in 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary is chugging its way on another run.

According to Union Pacific, Big Boy No. 4014 departed Cheyenne, Wyoming, earlier this month. The historic steam locomotive is traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails in 2019 was the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

The Big Boy will travel through Kansas border-to-border, from Missouri to Colorado.

At the tail end of the journey the locomotive will depart Kansas City on Thursday, September 2nd. After making several stops along the way it is scheduled to arrive in Salina at 6:00 that evening. It will depart the next morning, at 9:00 on Friday, September 3rd, headed to Denver.

Following a Denver stop on Labor Day weekend, the Big Boy and its crew will return home to Cheyenne.

Big Boy No. 4014 Complete Schedule

The historic Big Boy train chugs into Salina back on November 20th, 2019.