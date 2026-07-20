Big Boy Chugs Into Salina Thursday

By Todd Pittenger July 20, 2026

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive is winding down a historic cross country trip to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary and will make a stop in Salina later this week.

The Union Pacific Railroad’s  famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, journeyed to the East Coast for the first time in collaboration with Norfolk Southern, as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour as both railroads celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The tour included a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, major display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle-stops in 10 states, including stops for the first time in Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

This was the first time Big Boy steamed across the Mississippi River and into the Ohio Valley since it was built in Schenectady, New York, and delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in 1941.

The route through the Ohio Valley, Pennsylvania and the Northeast reflected the historic role railroads played in shaping America’s economic heartland, connecting factories, ports and population centers and fueling the nation’s growth across generations. For nearly 200 years, Norfolk Southern and its predecessor railroads have served these corridors, helping move the people and goods that built the modern United States.

The time and location for each stop can be found at UP.com.

Missouri

  • July 20 – Pacific, Hermann
  • July 21 – CaliforniaKansas City
  • July 22 – Kansas City

Kansas

  • July 23 – Topeka, Salina
  • July 24 – Wilson, Hays
  • July 25 – Hays
  • July 26 – Grainfield

Colorado

  • July 27 – Kit Carson, Strasburg
  • July 29 – Greeley

Wyoming

  • July 29 – Home in Cheyenne

The tour ends July 29 in Cheyenne, after traveling through a total of 14 states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wyoming.