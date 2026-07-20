Big Boy Chugs Into Salina Thursday

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive is winding down a historic cross country trip to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary and will make a stop in Salina later this week.

The Union Pacific Railroad’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, journeyed to the East Coast for the first time in collaboration with Norfolk Southern, as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour as both railroads celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The tour included a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, major display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle-stops in 10 states, including stops for the first time in Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

This was the first time Big Boy steamed across the Mississippi River and into the Ohio Valley since it was built in Schenectady, New York, and delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in 1941.