Big BooBash Replacing Big BooRama

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2019

Halloween festivities in downtown Salina will be a bit different this year. The “Big BoorRama” safe trick or treat event is no more, instead replaced by a new “Big BooBash” event.

According to Salina Downtown Inc, they are now bringing a brand new, family friendly, Spooktacular event on Saturday, October 26th. Several events will take place downtown that day from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Salina Paranormal Research Team will be hosting a class followed by an Investigation Tour at four downtown “spirited” locations. Class and investigation times will be at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Pre-registration encouraged at salinadowntown.com.

Salina Public Library will be handing out Books as treats at Spilman Plaza from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, while supplies last.

Several Salina downtown merchants will host games at their locations from 1:00 to 4:00 PM as well as face painting inside PB&J Boutique.

Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter will be hosting a pet costume contest with prizes totaling $250. Bring your leashed pet to the plaza just north of Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse at 12:30 to get them registered for $5.

Tentative schedule:

12:30 PM – 12:55 PM     Pet Costume Contest registration and entry: $5 per leashed pet, Sponsored by Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter (all proceeds go to the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter)

1:00 PM                         Pet Costume Contest with over $200 in prizes in the plaza just north of Ad Astra

2:00 PM                         Pet pictures at Country Seasons Boutique

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM        Game and candy stops at many of the downtown merchants.

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Face Painting at PB&J

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Apple Cider at Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Cinnamon Roasted nuts at Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Pumpkin Decorating at the Art Center book give-away from the Salina Public Library at Spilman Plaza

1:00 – 4:00 PM              “The Local Food Truck” will be at The Flower Nook

1:00 – 4:00 PM               Seraphim Bread serving Pumpkin pie rolls

10:00 AM, 12:00 PM      Paranormal Class at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, followed by an Investigation Tour of 5 downtown haunted buildings –

2:00 PM, 4:00 PM          Registration required

