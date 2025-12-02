Big Bison Auction on Saturday

The 36th Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 6th at the sale barn in Salina.

Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 400 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company on Old U.S. 40 Highway in Salina.

Gehring says the mission of the Kansas Buffalo Association is to improve the buffalo industry and talked about the many interesting aspects of raising a bison herd.

Gehring added health conscience adults and serious athletes are proclaiming the benefits of quality bison meat.

The special auction begins at 11am Saturday, December 6th at Farmers and Ranchers.

To bid on animals by internet, you will need to go on to www.cattleusa.com and register. If you are new to this website, you will need to create a user name and password. Then, scroll through all of the sale barns until you get to Farmers and Ranchers Salina, then apply to bid.

Contact Farmers and Ranchers at 785-825-0211, to get pre-approved to purchase animals.