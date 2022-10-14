Big 2nd Quarter Propels Cowboys!

pictured is Kayden Timm, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboys used a big 2nd quarter in their 35-14 victory over Augusta Friday night. Abilene scored 21 points in the final 3:51 of the first half to blow open a tight game. The Cowboys improved to 4-3 on the season and increased their chances of hosting a first round playoff game with the victory. Augusta fell to 1-5 with the loss. The Orioles had defeated the Cowboys 4 straight years prior to Friday.

A week after being shut-out in a 40-0 loss at Circle the Abilene offense was great from the start in the victory over Augusta. The Cowboys put together an 11 play, 80 yard drive on the opening possession of the game. Junior QB, Stocton Timbrook connected with Sophomore, Weston Rock on a 6 yard touchdown with 7:18 to play in the first half to take a 7-0 lead. The Cowboy’s Kayden Timm would then recover a fumble to set up Abilene’s next score. In all, Augusta had three turnovers, in the first half, that the Cowboys turned into 21 points. After the fumble, Timbrook found Freshman, Taygen Funston on 4th and Goal at the 2 yard line for Abilene’s second touchdown with 1:08 to play in the first quarter to increase the Cowboy’s lead to 14-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Augusta scored on their second possession with 11:03 to play in the first half on a 1 yard run by Junior QB, Gavin Kiser to cut Abilene’s lead to 14-7. The Cowboys would then break the game open with their defense. Joseph Welsh recovered a fumble at the Augusta 29 yard line and 4 plays later Junior, Zach Miller would run it in from 3 yards out with 3:51 to play in the half to push the lead to 21-7. Abilene Senior, Braden Wilson then intercepted a pass to set up the Cowboy’s next possession at the Augusta 12 yard line. Timbrook would find Rock again for a touchdown on 4th and 3 at the 5 yard line, with 2:19 to play in the half, to give Abilene a 28-7 lead. The Cowboys got it back with 33 seconds left in the 2nd quarter, at the Augusta 27 yard line and on the final play of the half Timbrook found Freshman, Heath Hoekman on a 15 yard score to make it 35-7 at the half.

Augusta scored the only points of the second half on a 15 yard run by Junior, Isaiah Blackwell with 4:05 left in the game. The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Abilene was Timbrook, who finished, unofficially 243 yards passing on 21-29 attempts with 4 touchdowns and an interception. The co-player of the game was Rock who had 7 catches for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Abilene will wrap up the regular season Friday at Wamego. The Red Raiders are State ranked and undefeated. They won at Clearwater 48-0 Friday night