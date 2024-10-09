Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Coverage Continues to Grow as League Sees 19 Linear Selections Throughout 2024-25 Season

Today, the Big 12 announced its women’s basketball linear television coverage continues to grow and will feature 19 linear selections across the 2024-25 season. This is the most selections by the league’s broadcast partners since the 2018-19 season.

In addition to Conference play, coverage this season includes three non-conference contests, with TCU facing two 2024 Final Four teams including NC State on Sunday, Nov. 17 on ESPN and defending national champion South Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN2. Kansas will face Penn State in Lawrence on Sunday, Dec. 15 on ESPNU.

National broadcast coverage for the 2024-25 Conference season tips off on Saturday, Dec. 21 when Iowa State heads to Stillwater for a showdown with Oklahoma State on ESPN2.

Two Conference matchups are locked in on the FOX broadcast network for the second consecutive year as K-State heads to Morgantown on a special Presidents’ Day telecast Monday, Feb. 17 followed by a Feb. 22 matchup in Waco between Baylor and Iowa State. The Iowa State at West Virginia game on Jan. 19 will air on either FOX or FS1.

The regular season finale will feature four Big 12 teams on the national stage as K-State and Iowa State clash in Ames on ESPN2, followed by a matchup on FS1 between TCU and Baylor in Waco.

Throughout the 2024-25 Big 12 women’s league basketball season, 144 games will be featured on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+ along with FOX/FS1 to provide unparalleled coverage of the Conference.

The 2024-25 season tips off Monday, Nov. 4 with league action set to commence Saturday, Dec. 21 as this year marks the Conference’s first with 16 members. The regular season will be followed by the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which will take place in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for the second consecutive season.

The current league members combined to go 8-0 in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament while 15 of the 16 teams finished the 2023-24 season in the top 101 of the NET rankings. Four Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 16 of ESPN’s Women’s Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25, tied for the most of any league.

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Linear TV Selections (Downloadable PDF)

Sunday, Nov. 17 – NC State at TCU, ESPN, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8 – South Carolina at TCU, ESPN2, 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 15 – Penn State at Kansas, ESPNU, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 21 – Iowa State at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 5 – Utah at Iowa State, ESPN2, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 19 – Iowa State at West Virginia, FOX or FS1, 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Utah at BYU, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 26 – Baylor at TCU, ESPN2, 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 30 – Iowa State at Kansas State, ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 31 – Arizona at Utah, FS1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 1 – Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPNU, Noon ET

Sunday, Feb. 2 – TCU at Iowa State, FS1, 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 2 – Texas Tech at Colorado, ESPNU, 4:00 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 17 – Kansas State at West Virginia, FOX, 2:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 22 – Iowa State at Baylor, FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 23 – West Virginia at TCU, ESPN2, Noon ET

Monday, Feb. 24 – Baylor at Kansas State, ESPN2, 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 2 – Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPN2, 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 2 – TCU at Baylor, FS1, 6:30 p.m. ET