Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 67 °

Big 12 to Explore Media Rights Extension

Big 12 Athletics ReleaseAugust 31, 2022

The Big 12 Conference announces it will be entering into discussions with its multi-media partners to explore an accelerated extension of its current agreements.

“It is an exciting time for college athletics and given the changing landscape we welcome the opportunity to engage with our partners to determine if an early extension is in the best interest of all parties,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.  “The Big 12 has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with its multi-media rights holders, and I look forward to having these conversations.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Big 12 to Explore Media Rights Exte...

The Big 12 Conference announces it will be entering into discussions with its multi-media partners t...

August 31, 2022 Comments

Historic Church Damaged in Fire

Kansas News

August 31, 2022

Teen Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash

Kansas News

August 31, 2022

NASA Scientists Visit Kansas Farm

Farming News

August 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Historic Church Damaged i...
August 31, 2022Comments
Teen Hurt in 2 Vehicle Cr...
August 31, 2022Comments
Inmate Escapes From Kansa...
August 30, 2022Comments
Inmate Found Dead at Kans...
August 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra