Big 12 to Explore Media Rights Extension

The Big 12 Conference announces it will be entering into discussions with its multi-media partners to explore an accelerated extension of its current agreements.

“It is an exciting time for college athletics and given the changing landscape we welcome the opportunity to engage with our partners to determine if an early extension is in the best interest of all parties,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with its multi-media rights holders, and I look forward to having these conversations.”