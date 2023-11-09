Big 12 to Add Beach Volleyball & Women’s Lacrosse

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 will add beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse starting in 2024-25, the Conference announced today. With these additions the Conference’s total sponsored sports increases to 25, including 15 women’s sports.



“Beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse are both experiencing growth and popularity on a national level,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The additions will allow incoming and current members to compete for national championships under the Big 12 umbrella while expanding the league’s footprint across new sports.”



With the addition of four new member institutions next athletic year, the Big 12 lineup in beach volleyball will include Arizona, Arizona State, TCU and Utah. Last season the Horned Frogs went 37-3 while making their first NCAA Semifinals appearance in program history, with Arizona closing out the campaign ranked 20th.



Big 12 women’s lacrosse will feature Arizona State, Colorado and Cincinnati.



Participation numbers in both sports will be brought to levels that allows the Conference to qualify for national championship tournaments. Additional details surrounding beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse will come at a later date.