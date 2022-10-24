Big 12 Selects Jenn Hunter as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has announced the hiring of Jenn Hunter as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. In this role, Hunter will develop, implement and assess measurable DEI initiatives across a wide range of stakeholders to achieve Conference goals, strengthen culture and values, and better connect to the communities the Big 12 serves. She will also be the staff liaison to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Athletic Diversity and Inclusion Designees, and University Chief Diversity Officers.

“Jenn will play a key role in the development of the Big 12 brand as we contemporize and better connect to culture,” Yormark commented. “She will be a vital part of our leadership team, and I look forward to utilizing her expertise and experience.”

“I’m ecstatic to join such an amazing group of colleagues and institutions across the Big 12, and for the opportunity to support Commissioner Yormark’s exciting and refreshing vision for how the Conference will work together to transform and elevate the Big 12 brand,” said Hunter. “Moreover I’m equally excited to be back within the collegiate space to continue to cultivate and drive a standard of equity and excellence amongst our incredible student-athletes.”

Hunter previously served as the Senior Director of DEI for the Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter where she led DEI strategy, policy and learning for the organization. She oversaw the internal and external execution of equity and inclusion initiatives for the team and worked to increase the impact of the Trail Blazers in BIPOC and underserved communities.

Prior to her time in Portland, Hunter led DEI initiatives at both the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2016-18) and Brown University (2018-20). Previously she worked at UC Berkeley as an Academic Specialist/Coordinator and taught in the New Orleans Public School District. Hunter earned a BA in Public Relations and Sports Administration from Howard University and holds a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

The Big 12 was assisted in the search by Billy King of Modern Executive Solutions.