Big 12 Reveals 2024 Football Conference Schedule

Today, the Big 12 announced its first 16-team conference football schedule. The 2024 season will mark the debut of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as Big 12 Conference members, and the return of Colorado to the league.

Big 12 programs will continue to play nine league games without divisions. Regular season league play concludes over Thanksgiving weekend with a full slate of eight games. The Conference season culminates with the 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The 29th season of Big 12 Football action debuts on Sept. 14 when TCU hosts UCF. New rivalries will be introduced and old rivalries renewed during the 2024 season. BYU will travel to Utah on Nov. 9, Arizona will host Arizona State on Nov. 30, and Colorado makes its return to Big 12 play on Sept. 21 vs. Baylor. The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and K-State will take place in Manhattan on Oct. 26, Oklahoma State will host Texas Tech on Nov. 23, and K-State travels to Ames to take on Iowa State . the following week. Cincinnati hosts West Virginia on Nov. 9, for the first time since 2011, and Houston entertains Baylor on Nov. 30 for the first time since they were both Southwest Conference members.

To fulfill preexisting agreements, Arizona at K-State and Baylor at Utah will play in non-conference matchups in 2024. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season will be made by ESPN and FOX this summer and will be announced accordingly.

Beginning this summer, the Big 12 lineup will consist of Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah and West Virginia.