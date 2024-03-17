Big 12 Record Eight Teams Selected to NCAA Championship

A Big 12 record and nation-high tying eight teams were selected for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Regular season titleholder Houston earned a No. 1 seed in its first year in the Conference while Iowa State, winner of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, was awarded a No. 2 seed. Other participants and seeds are No. 3. Baylor, No. 4. Kansas, No. 6. BYU, No. 6. Texas Tech, No. 7. Texas and No. 9. TCU.



The Big 12 has a No. 1 seed for the fourth consecutive year and 16th season out of 27. Two teams are in the top two seed lines for the ninth occasion, including the third straight year.



Heading into postseason play, the Big 12 holds the nation’s best NET average (46.2) and strength of schedule (39.6). The Big 12 is the only league with 10 teams in the top 46 of the NET.



At least seven Big 12 teams will play in the Big Dance for the eighth season since 2010, including seven of the last 10 tournaments conducted. The Big 12 has had six or more NCAA Championship teams in 10 of 27 years, including 11 seasons since 2012. From 2014-24, the Big 12 has 68 selections, the third-best total of any conference.



The Big 12 has captured two national championships in the previous three years with Baylor winning the 2021 title and Kansas bringing home the 2022 trophy. Conference teams have played in four of the past five Final Fours, including three national championship game appearances.



Following are the Big 12’s first round matchups. Times and television networks will be added when available at Big12Sports.com.



Big 12 NCAA Championship First Round Schedule

Thursday, March 21

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (Omaha, Neb.)

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (Salt Lake City, Utah)

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne (Omaha, Neb.)

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State (Charlotte, N.C.)



Friday, March 22

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood (Memphis, Tenn.)

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate (Memphis, Tenn.)

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Utah State (Indianapolis, Ind.)