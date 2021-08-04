Salina, KS

Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners Potential Partnership

August 4, 2021

(Irving, TX) — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff met yesterday to discuss a possible strategic partnership between the conferences.

The Athletic reports that the meeting was not centered around an official partnership, but more to explore options following Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to join the SEC.

Bowlsby has mentioned the possibility of the Big 12 partnering or combining with another conference in recent days.

Kliavkoff said last week at Pac-12 Media Day that numerous schools have reached out to him about possible expansion.

