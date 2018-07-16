Big 12 Media Day: Kansas Jayhawks

Monday marks the first of the two-day long Big 12 Media Days at the Ford Center in Frisco, Tex.

The teams featured on day one included: TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Kansas.

For the Jayhawks, they are coming off of another tough season that saw Kansas go 1-11 overall and 0-9 in the Big 12.

While Kansas brings back lots of experienced talent from one year ago, the cloud looming over the program is the job security of its head coach, David Beaty, who enters in to his fourth season with just three wins in his time at Lawrence. To compound the struggles, the person who hired Beaty–Sheahon Zenger–was fired by the school earlier this year. Zenger was replaced by former Arkansas Athletic Director, Jeff Long earlier this month and many believe that Beaty needs to show improvement now, or risk being fired if things don’t turn around.

Beaty spoke to the media on Monday for near 15 minutes about a wide variety of topics surrounding the program, but the thing most discussed was his first meetings with the new athletic director.

Another question for the Jayhawks coming in to 2018 will be who will be the starting quarterback. Last season, Peyton Bender got most of the starting snaps, however, an injury sidelined him for part of the year before Carter Stanley took over under-center. Stanley was unable to stay healthy, so Bender finished out the last two games as the starting quarterback for the Jayhawks.

Beaty anticipates a decision soon at the quarterback spot.

Accompanying Beaty to Big 12 Media Days for Kansas was four players: LB Joe Dineen Jr., RB Khalil Herbert, WR Steven Sims Jr. and DT Daniel Wise.

Last week, the league announced the Media Poll for 2018 and Kansas received all 52 last place votes.

The Jayhawks open their 2018 campaign with Nicholls State in Lawrence on Sept. 1.

Day two of Big 12 Media Days will feature Bill Snyder and the Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow.