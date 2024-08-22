BIG 12 HOMECOMING RETURNS TO CONFERENCE CAMPUSES THIS FALL

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced the return of its Big 12 Homecoming for a second year, bringing a Conference-wide celebration of the Big 12 brand to four of its campuses this fall.

The three-day events will center around entertainment, campus engagement and community service for football weekends at Utah, Colorado, Arizona State and TCU. The Big 12 will team up with brand partners at each homecoming stop, including Allstate, the College Football Playoff Foundation, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and WWE.

Festivities begin on Thursdays with the Big 12 partnering up with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Makeover Project to revitalize STEM, library or classroom spaces at a local elementary school with the help of Big 12 student-athletes, coaches, cheer and mascots.

Allstate is the presenting sponsor for the Big 12 Homecoming Be You Women’s Empowerment Tour. The series offers college students an interactive experience featuring engaging panels, activations, entertainment, giveaways and more.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is back as a Be You Tour partner to provide another year of successful panels focused on well-being and mental health advocacy for young women. Each site will also feature the SI Swimsuit x Tarte Glam & Beauty Bar, as well as SI Swimsuit panelists in various markets such as Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Ellie Thumann. The panels will also feature inspirational discussions from some of the biggest names and rising stars in WWE highlighting their journey to the ring and performing on a global stage.

The homecoming festivities will culminate on Saturdays with the Big 12 Tailgate sponsored by SeatGeek before kickoff with the electrifying dance music artist/producer DJ Press Play. The pregame celebrations, with supporting partners Old Trapper and Totino’s, include music, giveaways and more.

This year’s Big 12 Homecoming will open at Utah for its Sept. 7 game versus Baylor. Colorado will host its stop on the tour around its showdown with Baylor on Sept. 21 before Arizona State welcomes Big 12 Homecoming for its Oct. 5 game against Kansas. The final stop of the tour will be the last weekend of October when TCU hosts Texas Tech.