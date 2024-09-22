Big 12 Home Opener vs. TCU Set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN+

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host TCU at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, in a game that will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN+, the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday.

This will be the conference home opener for the Jayhawks, and the first of four games that KU will host from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. All six of Kansas’ home games during the 2024 season are being played in the Kansas City area while construction continues on the transformational University of Kansas Gateway District.

Kansas and TCU will be meeting for the 40th time in series history and the first since Oct. 8, 2022, when the No. 19 Jayhawks hosted the No. 17 Horned Frogs in front of a sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Lawrence was also the site of ESPN’s College GameDay for the game, which was won by TCU, 38-31. TCU leads the all-time series 26-9-4, including wins in the last four meetings. Kansas last defeated the Horned Frogs 27-26 on Oct. 27, 2018, in Lawrence.

Kansas is 1-3 (0-1 Big 12) on the year following a 32-28 setback at West Virginia in their conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Jayhawks defeated Lindenwood 48-3 in the season opener, before suffering defeats at Illinois, 23-17, and against UNLV, 23-20.

TCU is 2-2 on the year and 0-1 in Big 12 play after dropping their conference opener 35-34 against UCF on Sept. 14. The Horned Frogs have now dropped two straight after also falling 66-42 at SMU on Sept. 21 in Dallas.

Single game tickets are on sale now, or fans can still purchase the 2024 Kansas Football four-game season ticket package that includes all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For more information on tickets and seating options, click here.