The Big 12 Conference announced last week the official list of attendees for each school, including the coaches and players of the new 14-team football league.

The Conference officially welcomed BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF to the Big 12 on July 1st.

Below is a full list of the attendees for Big 12 Football Media Days, which will be held on July 12-13th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, site of the Big 12 Championship Game.