Big 12 Deputy Commissioner Tim Weiser to Retire After 40 Years in College Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Today, Big 12 Conference Deputy Commissioner Tim Weiser announced his retirement following a distinguished 40-plus-year career in college athletics, effective at the end of 2024. Weiser has served as Deputy Commissioner for the Big 12 since 2008, following decades as an Athletic Director at Kansas State (2001-08), Colorado State (1997-01), Eastern Michigan (1993-97) and Austin Peay (1988-93).

“I have been so fortunate to be associated with so many outstanding people through my work in college athletics and will be eternally grateful for the friendships I have made along the way,” said Weiser. “The timing is right for me to begin the next chapter in my journey.”

“Tim has been a tremendous resource since my first day at the Big 12 – I will be forever grateful for his support,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Tim will always be a part of the Big 12 family, and I look forward to our continued friendship.”

In addition to his role as Deputy Athletic Director, Weiser served the college athletics community in a variety of capacities, including two stints as chair of the Division I Baseball Committee, along with being appointed to the NCAA’s Championships / Competition Cabinet. Weiser also formerly served as the president of the D1A Athletics Directors Association (now known as FBS ADA).

Throughout Weiser’s tenure at the Conference, the Big 12 has won 57 team national championships and has grown into a 16-team league that spans ten states and four time zones.

Weiser will continue to serve as a consultant to Commissioner Yormark and the Big 12, providing strategic counsel on special projects and initiatives.

The Great Bend, Kansas native received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Emporia State, where he also played on the baseball team. He is a member of the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame and the Emporia State Hall of Fame.