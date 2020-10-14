Big 12 Conference To Host March Madness In 2023, 2024, 2026

The Big 12 will continue to host NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship competition in 2023, 2024 and 2026, the NCAA has announced.

The Conference will join forces with Kansas City to host a 2023 Regional, with Dallas for a 2024 Regional and with Oklahoma City for 2026 first and second rounds. These three upcoming events will increase the Big 12’s NCAA men’s basketball hosting opportunities to 17 since the Conference began competition in 1997. The league is also hosting 2021 men’s first and second rounds as well as the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in Dallas. As part of the Women’s Final Four, the Big 12 will host the championship games for Division II and Division III in addition to the Division I semifinals and final.

“The Big 12 and its host organizations have a long, rich history of hosting NCAA championship events,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The cities and arenas have been exceptional partners and we look forward to remaining a part of March Madness in the upcoming years.”

BIG 12 NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HOST HISTORY

2001…………………………. Kansas City, Mo……………………………….. Kemper Arena……………………………. First/Second Rounds

2002………………………… Dallas, Texas……………………………. American Airlines Center……………………. First/Second Rounds

2003………………………… Oklahoma City, Okla…………………………… Ford Center……………………………… First/Second Rounds

2004………………………… Kansas City, Mo……………………………….. Kemper Arena……………………………. First/Second Rounds

2005………………………… Oklahoma City, Okla…………………………… Ford Center……………………………… First/Second Rounds

2006………………………… Dallas, Texas……………………………. American Airlines Center……………………. First/Second Rounds

2009………………………… Kansas City, Mo……………………………….. Sprint Center……………………………. First/Second Rounds

2010…………………………. Oklahoma City, Okla…………………………… Ford Center……………………………… First/Second Rounds

2013………………………….. Arlington, Texas………………………………. AT&T Stadium…………………………………… South Regional

2014………………………….. Arlington, Texas………………………………. AT&T Stadium…………………………………………… Final Four

2016…………………………. Oklahoma City, Okla………………… Chesapeake Energy Arena…………………… First/Second Rounds

2017………………………….. Kansas City, Mo……………………………….. Sprint Center………………………………… Midwest Regional

2018…………………………. Dallas, Texas……………………………. American Airlines Center……………………. First/Second Rounds

2021………………………….. Dallas, Texas……………………………. American Airlines Center……………………. First/Second Rounds

2023…………………………. Kansas City, Mo……………………………… T-Mobile Center…………………………………………… Regional

2024…………………………. Dallas, Texas……………………………. American Airlines Center…………………………………….. Regional

2026………………………… Oklahoma City, Okla………………… Chesapeake Energy Arena…………………… First/Second Rounds