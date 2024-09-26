Big 12 Conference Schedule for 2024-25 Announced

2024-25 Schedule | Season Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday the 18-game league women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which begins on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The conference consists of 16 teams this season, including Big 12 newcomers Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, who joined the league in July 2024. Each conference team will host six opponents, play six foes on the road and have three home-and-home matchups. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography historical results and a poll of the coaches to the best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

Complete television information will be released at a later date.

Kansas opens Big 12 play at home, hosting Baylor on Dec. 21 before consecutive road trips to Iowa State (Jan. 1) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 4) once the calendar turns to 2025. The Jayhawks then host TCU on Jan. 7, then travel Colorado on Jan. 11, for what will be first conference meeting between the teams since 2011. Big 12 newcomers Arizona State (Jan. 16) and Arizona (Jan. 19) visit Allen Fieldhouse the following weekend, prior to a KU road trip to Utah (Jan. 22) and Houston (Jan. 25). Kansas closes out the month of January by hosting Texas Tech on Jan. 29.

Rivalry play tips off the month of February as Kansas hosts Kansas State on Feb. 2 for the first edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The following week will see KU head east to face West Virginia (Feb. 5) and Cincinnati (Feb. 8) before returning home to host Iowa State (Feb. 15) and UCF (Feb. 18). The Jayhawks make the trip to Manhattan for the second matchup with Kansas State on Feb. 22, then close out the regular season with a trip to BYU (Feb. 25) and a home matchup against Oklahoma State (March 2).

Following the conclusion of the 18-game conference schedule, the league will host the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center from March 5-9.

Kansas begins the 2023-24 season with an exhibition game against Washburn on Nov. 1 before hosting Lindenwood on Nov. 6 in the first of seven non-conference games at Allen Fieldhouse.

2024-25 Big 12 Conference Schedule