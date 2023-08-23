Big 12 Conference Partners with U.S. Integrity for Sports Wagering Monitoring and Regulatory Compliance Software

The Big 12 Conference and U.S. Integrity today announced a partnership that will provide the Conference with monitoring software and tools that will play a pivotal role in preventing student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering.

This partnership will also see Big 12 officials and each Big 12 institution provided access to U.S. Integrity’s monitoring software and resources. These resources include annual onsite training for all student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials, weekly integrity monitoring across all sports, and access to the Prohibet system.

“The Big 12 Conference is thrilled to partner with U.S. Integrity as a continuation of its commitment to sports betting compliance,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Given the current landscape of sports betting in our industry, it’s more important than ever to double-down on ensuring sport integrity across our Conference.”

Through their partnership with U.S. Integrity, the Conference will be provided access to ProhiBet, a technology that provides a secure and transparent method for sports properties and sportsbook operators to ensure that student-athletes, coaches, and administrative staff remain compliant with the intricate web of state regulations that govern sports betting activities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Big 12 — the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and the Big 12’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of collegiate sports betting activities,” stated Matt Heap, Managing Director of ProhiBet. Heap brings a wealth of experience in the field as the former head of the Colorado Division of Gaming’s sportsbook operations.

The Big 12’s partnership with U.S. Integrity and ProhiBet is part of a two-fold approach to solidify the Conference’s oversight surrounding sports betting. This approach will also see the Big 12 strengthen its control over the dissemination of the Conference’s data.

About ProhiBet:

ProhiBet is a leading provider of encrypted data transfer solutions for the sports betting industry. With a focus on regulatory compliance and data security, ProhiBet empowers sports properties and sportsbook operators to navigate the complex landscape of state regulations related to prohibited bettors. For additional information, visit www.prohibet.com.

About Odds On Compliance:

Odds On Compliance is a technology and consultancy firm specializing in sports betting, iGaming and gambling compliance and regulatory frameworks, in the U.S. and abroad. Odds On Compliance provides a range of services that assist clients navigating, mastering, and staying up to date with the rapidly developing regulatory compliance framework at state and federal levels throughout the USA. For more information please go to OddsOnCompliance.com or the Odds On Compliance LinkedIn page.

About U.S. Integrity:

U.S. Integrity is a leading technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, providing the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by providing solutions that ensure sports betting integrity in every play, every game, every sport. Supported by investors including Las Vegas Sands, SeventySix Capital and the New York Angels, U.S. Integrity partners with some of the largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences in the U.S., as well as licensed sports-betting operators and regulators. U.S. Integrity is based in Las Vegas and New York. For additional information, visit www.usintegrity.com.