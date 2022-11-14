Big 12 Conference Forms Business Advisory Board Comprised of Entrepreneurial Icons and Industry Leaders

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark today announced the formation of a Business Advisory Board to collaborate and help co-author the Conference’s business strategy. The Board is comprised of some of the most successful leaders from a variety of fields – entertainment, finance, consumer brands, technology, media and more – that bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in building global brands and dynamic businesses.

As the Big 12 continues to modernize and grow, the Advisory Board will provide unparalleled insight and counsel. Board members will also have mentoring opportunities with Big 12 student-athletes, as well as additional opportunities for integration into the Conference’s landscape.

“The Business Advisory Board will play a crucial role in creating the blueprint to growing our brand and business,” said Commissioner Yormark. “I appreciate each board member’s willingness to assist the Big 12 in crafting our business strategy. Every member brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the table, and I look forward to working with the entire board.”

“It’s a thrilling time in college sports especially for the Big 12. Having Brett share his vision and strategy for the Big 12 is extremely exciting. I am honored to be a part of this advisory board and to play a role in the growth, momentum and evolution of this celebrated conference,” said BODYARMOR and Vitaminwater co-founder and Advisory Board member Mike Repole. “I look forward to working alongside an incredible group of entrepreneurs and change agents to help guide this conference to reach its highest level of success.”

The Big 12 Business Advisory Board members include: