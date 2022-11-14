Big 12 Conference Forms Business Advisory Board Comprised of Entrepreneurial Icons and Industry Leaders

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark today announced the formation of a Business Advisory Board to collaborate and help co-author the Conference’s business strategy. The Board is comprised of some of the most successful leaders from a variety of fields – entertainment, finance, consumer brands, technology, media and more – that bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in building global brands and dynamic businesses.
As the Big 12 continues to modernize and grow, the Advisory Board will provide unparalleled insight and counsel. Board members will also have mentoring opportunities with Big 12 student-athletes, as well as additional opportunities for integration into the Conference’s landscape.
“The Business Advisory Board will play a crucial role in creating the blueprint to growing our brand and business,” said Commissioner Yormark. “I appreciate each board member’s willingness to assist the Big 12 in crafting our business strategy. Every member brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the table, and I look forward to working with the entire board.”
“It’s a thrilling time in college sports especially for the Big 12. Having Brett share his vision and strategy for the Big 12 is extremely exciting. I am honored to be a part of this advisory board and to play a role in the growth, momentum and evolution of this celebrated conference,” said BODYARMOR and Vitaminwater co-founder and Advisory Board member Mike Repole. “I look forward to working alongside an incredible group of entrepreneurs and change agents to help guide this conference to reach its highest level of success.”
The Big 12 Business Advisory Board members include:
- Spencer Armour: Partner – Geneses Investments
- John Barrett: Chairman, President and CEO – Western & Southern Financial Group
- Steve Bergstrom: Chairman – Williams Company
- Elizabeth Brady: EVP, Chief Marketing, Customer & Communications Officer – Allstate
- Karen Brodkin: EVP, Content Strategy & Development – ENDEAVOR, Co-Head – WME Sports
- Garth Brooks: Singer / Songwriter / Musician
- Stuart Bryan: Global Partnerships & Corporate Communications Lead – NBA
- Fraser Bullock: Partner – Sorenson Capital
- Lawrence Chu: Vice Chairman – Jefferies LLC.
- Adam Dettman: Head of Partnerships – North America, Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Jim Donald: Co-Chairman – Albertsons
- Mark Dowley: COO – RedBird Capital Partners
- Paul Foster: President – Franklin Mountain Investments
- Elliott Hill: Retired – Nike, Founder – Open Road Capital
- Jason Kidd: Head Coach – Dallas Mavericks
- Charlene Lake: SVP, Corp. Responsibility & Chief Sustainability Officer – AT&T
- Ross Levinsohn: Chairman and CEO – The Arena Group and Sports Illustrated
- Monte Lipman: Founder and CEO – Republic Records
- Joseph McFarland: EVP of Stores – Lowes
- Jenny McGhee: Senior Director of Competition – Big 12, former NCAA student-athlete
- Jarrod Moses: Founder, CEO & President – United Entertainment Group
- Nicholas Perkins: CEO – Fuddruckers
- Petra Pope: Entertainment & Creative Director – NBA and NFL organizations
- George Pyne: Founder & CEO – Bruin Capital
- Mike Repole: Serial Entrepreneur – Driven Capital Management
- Wayne Richards: President & CEO – GR Energy Services
- Ryan Schinman: Co-Founder – Mayflower Entertainment
- Elizabeth Schartz: Partner- Holland & Knight LLP
- Dayna Scherf: Vice President of Competition – Big 12, former NCAA student-athlete
- Mark Shapiro: President – Endeavor
- Keith Sheldon: President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International – Seminole Gaming and Seminole Hard Rock Support Services
- Stacy Sonnenberg: Managing Director & Co-Head of PSI’s Global Sports Finance Franchise – Goldman Sachs
- Steve Stoute: Founder and CEO – Translation / UnitedMasters Inc.
- Gary Vaynerchuk: CEO – VaynerMedia, Chairman – VaynerX
- Ben Weiss: Founder & Former CEO – BAI, Founder and Chairman – Crook & Marker
- Dustin R. Womble: Chairman – Masked Rider Capital
- Nick Woodhouse: President & CMO – Authentic Brands Group