Big 12 Conference Appoints WME Sports and IMG Media to Lead Global Content and Commercial Strategy

The Big 12 Conference today announced it has appointed WME Sports and IMG Media, both Endeavor companies, to facilitate its global content and commercial strategy. Leaning into the expertise of the broader Endeavor network, WME Sports and IMG Media will lead the Big 12’s:

o media strategy, advisory and negotiation;

o conference composition strategy;

o premier asset assessment; and

o sales analytics and valuation.

“We have aligned with a best-in-class team to build a best-in-class business strategy for the Conference,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “As we ‘Open for Business’ to elevate the Big 12, the expertise and knowledge WME Sports and IMG Media bring to the table is critically important to analyze and evaluate the merit of commercial initiatives that strengthen our brand.”

“We are proud to bring the full power of the Endeavor network to bear for the Big 12,” said Karen Brodkin, Co-Head, WME Sports and EVP of Content Strategy and Development, Endeavor. “Brett and his team are innovating, upgrading and commercially accelerating value across the full spectrum of Conference assets, including media, content, partnerships, championship events, music, entertainment, international events and Web3, and we look forward to partnering with them to realize all of their ambitions.”

As part of its scope, WME Sports and IMG Media will support the Big 12 in its multimedia rights and social media strategy; advise on the use of data, sports wagering, NFTs, and IP; help develop premium fan experiences; and deliver unique opportunities around championship and other special events. The team will be led by WME Sports’ Karen Brodkin and Mike Zavodsky and IMG Media’s Hillary Mandel.

Beginning July 1, 2023, the Big 12 Conference expands to 14 members – Baylor, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. The additions jump the Big 12 footprint from five states and 40.2 million people, to eight states with more than 76.5 million total residents.

ABOUT BIG 12 CONFERENCE

The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities – Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 40 million people within its geographic footprint. Beginning its 27th year, the Conference has produced over 780 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 20 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for 718 individual NCAA titles and 77 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Facebook (Facebook.com/Big12), Twitter (@Big12Conference), Instagram (Instagram.com/big12conference/) and YouTube (YouTube.com/Big12Conference).

ABOUT WME

WME is a leading entertainment agency representing the world’s greatest artists, content creators and talent across books, digital media, film, food, music, sports, television and theater. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, WME is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.