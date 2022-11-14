Big 12 Announces Week 11 Football Honors

West Virginiaâ€™s Garrett Greene (offensive) and Oliver Straw (co-special teams) along with K-Stateâ€™s Drake Cheatum (co-newcomer), Oklahoma Stateâ€™s Kendal Daniels (co-newcomer), TCUâ€™s Johnny Hodges (defense) and Texas Techâ€™s Trey Wolff (co-special teams) earned Big 12 Football Week 11 awards. Hodges, Wolff and Straw were each recognized for the second time this season.

Greene entered the game in relief and accounted for 257 yards of offense and three touchdowns in West Virginiaâ€™s 23-20 win over Oklahoma. He had 14 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground plus completed 12-of-22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown through the air. The sophomore QB has three rushing TDs on the season and seven in his career. He recorded his second career 100-yard rushing game and has thrown a touchdown in each of the last two games.

Hodges had a team-best and season-high 11 tackles, more than double the next-closest Horned Frog, to lead a strong defensive effort in No. 4 TCUâ€™s 17-10 win over No. 18 Texas. The Horned Frogs held Texas to three offensive points, 199 yards and 1-of-13 third-down conversions. The junior LB had 1.5 tackles for loss as part of his 11 stops and combined on a tackle for no gain on a 4th-and-1 Bijan Robinson rush on Texas’ opening series to set the tone for the game.

Wolff was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts to help Texas Tech to a 43-28 victory over Kansas. The senior found the uprights from 33, 51 and 30 yards in the win, marking the fifth time in his career he has successfully connected on three field goals in a game. Wolff’s 51-yarder came as time expired to close the first half, giving the Red Raiders a 27-21 lead at the break. It matched the longest field goal of his career as he connected from the same distance in a similar situation at Kansas State earlier this year. Wolff is 15-of-18 on field goal attempts and a perfect 32-of-32 on PATs this season. He is the only Big 12 kicker to successfully make multiple field goals this season of 51 yards or longer. Wolff is tied for 10th all-time on the Texas Tech single-season chart for field goals, while his 36 career field goals moved him into eighth place in program history.

In a field-position game, Straw had six punts for 263 yards, averaging 43.8 yards per punt in WVUâ€™s win over OU. He had a long of 51 yards, placed four inside the Oklahoma 20- yard line and two within the Soonersâ€™ 10-yard line. The freshman recorded punts of 49, 45, 36, 35, 51 and 47 yards.

Cheatum made five tackles and intercepted a pass in K-Stateâ€™s 31-3 win at Baylor. The senior safety led a defense that held the Bears to their lowest-scoring output this season and the fewest points in the history of the series. BU had just 103 yards rushing and 6-of-9 offensive drives gained fewer than 40 yards.

Daniels created two turnovers and had a game-high 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss in Oklahoma Stateâ€™s 20-14 win over Iowa State. The freshman forced a fumble on a two-yard TFL in OSU territory that was recovered by the Cowboys and then intercepted a third-down pass at the OSU 18-yard line that he returned 12 yards. Daniels also shared a tackle for loss on a 4th-and-1 play with just over five minutes remaining in the game to help seal the win. He now leads all Big 12 freshmen in interceptions, tackles, solo tackles, tackles for loss and passes defended. Daniels also ranks in the top 10 among all FBS freshmen in each of those categories, including a No. 1 ranking in interceptions and a No. 3 ranking in solo tackles.

Big 12 Football Players of the Week

Nov. 14

Offense: Garrett Greene, WVU, QB, So.

Defense: Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.

Co-Special Teams: Trey Wolff, TTU, PK, Sr. and Oliver Straw, WVU, P, Fr.

Co-Newcomers: Drake Cheatum, K-State, S, Sr. and Kendal Daniels, OSU, S, Fr.

Nov. 7

Offense: Devin Neal, KU, RB, So.

Defense: Jaylan Ford, UT, LB, Jr.

Special Teams: Derius Davis, TCU, WR/PR/KR, Sr.

Co-Newcomers: Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr. and Cartevious Norton, ISU, RB, Fr.

Oct. 31

Offense: Will Howard, K-State, QB, Jr.

Defense: Gabe Hall, Baylor, DL, Jr.

Co-Special Teams: Ty Zentner, K-State, P/K, Sr. and Michael Turk, OU, P, Sr.

Newcomer: Richard Reese, BU, RB, Fr.

Oct. 24

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Jason Taylor II, OSU, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Oliver Straw, WVU, P, Fr.

Newcomer: Behren Morton, TTU, QB, Fr.

Oct. 17

Co-Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr. and Tony Mathis, WVU, RB, So.

Defense: Jaylan Ford, UT, LB, Jr.

Special Teams: Tanner Brown, OSU, K, Sr. and Casey Legg, WVU, K, Jr.

Newcomer: Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

Oct. 10

Offense: Quentin Johnston, TCU, WR, Jr.

Defense: Josh Hayes, K-State, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Tanner Brown, OSU, K, Sr.

Newcomer: Quinn Ewers, UT, QB, Fr.

Oct. 3

Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Khalid Duke, K-State, LB, Jr. and Jason Taylor II, OSU, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Co-Newcomers: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr. and Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 26

Offense: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Bryson Jackson, BU, LB, Sr. and Reggie Pearson, TTU, DB, Sr.

Special Teams: Trey Wolff, TTU, PK, Sr.

Newcomer: Kobe Savage, K-State, S, Jr.

Sept. 19

Offense: Jalon Daniels, KU, QB, Jr.

Defense: Jahdae Barron, UT, DB, Jr.

Special Teams: Trace Ford, OSU, DE, Jr.

Newcomer: Richard Reese, BU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 12

Offense: Donovan Smith, TTU, QB, So.

Defense: Cobee Bryant, KU, CB, So.

Special Teams: Phillip Brooks, K-State, WR, Sr.

Co-Newcomers: Colby Reeder, ISU, LB, Sr. and Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

Sept. 5

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Lonnie Phelps Jr., KU, DE, Jr.

Special Teams: Derius Davis, TCU, WR/PR/KR, Sr.

Newcomer: CJ Donaldson, WVU, RB, Fr.