he Big 12 Conference has announced its 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Individual Honors

Offensive Player of the Year: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB, 6-2, 215, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Travis Hunter, Colorado, DB, 6-1, 185, Jr., Suwanee, Ga.

Newcomer of the Year: KJ Jefferson, UCF, QB, 6-3, 247, Sr., Sardis, Miss.