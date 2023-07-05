Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league. The media preseason poll will be released on Thursday.

2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalon Daniels, Kansas, QB, 6-0, 215, Jr., Lawndale, Calif.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Ford, Texas, LB, 6-3, 236, Sr., Frisco, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Treshaun Ward, Kansas State, RB, 5-10, 194, Sr., Plant City, Fla.

Click the following link to view the full team selections 2023_Big_12_Preseason_Team