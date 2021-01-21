Salina, KS

Big 12 Announces Kansas Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes

KU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 21, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference has announced two date changes for Kansas men’s basketball. The TCU at Kansas game has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip time for the contest will be 7 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The TCU at KU game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Additionally, the Iowa State at Kansas contest will be Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The original date of the ISU at KU game was Jan. 16 but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the Iowa State program.

Tickets for both the TCU at Kansas and the Iowa State at KU games are available at KUAthletics.com.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

