Big 12 Announces Football Early Season and Special Date TV Selections

The Big 12 along with its television partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season and special date football selections across linear and digital platforms. The 2024 season marks the Big 12’s first as a 16-team league as it welcomes Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
The season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 with four games before a single game Friday, Aug. 30 when TCU travels to Stanford in a power four matchup on ESPN. The remaining 11 opening week games will be played on Saturday, Aug. 31, highlighted by another power four game as West Virginia hosts Penn State in FOX’s Big Noon matchup with Big Noon Kickoff on-site to provide pregame coverage.
A full slate of non-conference games will continue in Week 2 with nine of the 16 against power four opponents. Weeks 2 and 3 will also include non-conference contests between Baylor and Utah along with Arizona and Kansas State to fulfill preexisting agreements. The first league outing will be played in Week 3 when UCF travels to TCU on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a prime-time matchup on FOX.
Times and television information are set for the Big 12’s additional six special date selections, which are all conference matchups and will be played on Fridays, including a “Black Friday” double-header as the regular season wraps up over Thanksgiving weekend.
The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the 10th year. The game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 on ABC. Last year’s contest totaled a championship game record attendance of 84,523.
The remainder of the season’s television selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice via Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official digital platforms.
Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date Television Selections
(Times listed in time zone of participants.)
Thursday, August 29
New Hampshire at UCF (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. ET
North Dakota State at Colorado (ESPN), 6:00 p.m. MDT
Lindenwood at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT
Southern Utah at Utah (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. MDT
Friday, August 30
TCU at Stanford (ESPN), 9:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, August 31
Penn State West Virginia (FOX), Noon ET
North Dakota at Iowa State (FS1), 2:30 p.m. CT
Towson at Cincinnati (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2:30 p.m. ET
Tarleton State at Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
UNLV at Houston (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT
UT Martin at K-State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m. CT
Southern Illinois at BYU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. MDT
New Mexico at Arizona (ESPN), 7:30 p.m. MST
Wyoming at Arizona State (FS1), 7:30 p.m. MST
South Dakota State at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), TBD
Friday, September 6
BYU at SMU (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m. MDT
Saturday, September 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State (ABC), 11:00 a.m. CT
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (ESPN or ESPN2), Noon ET
K-State at Tulane (ESPN or ESPN2), 11:00 a.m. CT
Baylor at Utah (FOX), 2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MDT
Iowa State at Iowa (CBS), 2:30 p.m. CT
Albany at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. ET
Sam Houston at UCF (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m. ET
Kansas at Illinois (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT
Colorado at Nebraska (NBC), 5:30 p.m. MDT
Houston at Oklahoma (SEC Network), 6:45 p.m. CT
Long Island at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT
Texas Tech at Washington State (FOX), 9:00 p.m. CT
Northern Arizona at Arizona (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. MST
Mississippi State at Arizona State (ESPN), 7:30 p.m. MST
Thursday, September 12
Arizona State at Texas State (ESPN), 4:30 p.m. MST
Friday, September 13
UNLV at Kansas (ESPN), 6:00 p.m. CT
Arizona at K-State (FOX), 7:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MST
Saturday, September 14
Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m. CT
North Texas at Texas Tech (FS1), 11:00 a.m. CT
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU), Noon ET
West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN or ESPN2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Utah at Utah State (CBSSN), 2:30 MDT
UCF at TCU* (FOX), 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT
Air Force at Baylor (FS1), 6:30 p.m. CT
Rice at Houston (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT
Colorado at Colorado State (CBS), 5:30 MDT
BYU at Wyoming (CBSSN), 7:00 p.m. MDT
Saturday, September 21
Arkansas State at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 1:00 p.m. CT
Friday, October 4
Houston at TCU* (ESPN), 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday, October 11
Utah at Arizona State* (ESPN), 8:30 p.m. MDT/7:30 p.m. MST
Friday, October 18
Oklahoma State at BYU* (ESPN), 9:15 p.m. CT/8:15 p.m. MDT
Friday, November 15
Houston at Arizona* (FS1), 9:15 p.m. CT/8:15 p.m. MST
Friday, November 29
Oklahoma State at Colorado* (ABC), 11:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. MST
Utah at UCF* (FOX), 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MST
Saturday, December 7
Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship (ABC)