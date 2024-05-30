Big 12 Announces Football Early Season and Special Date TV Selections

The Big 12 along with its television partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season and special date football selections across linear and digital platforms. The 2024 season marks the Big 12’s first as a 16-team league as it welcomes Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

The season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 with four games before a single game Friday, Aug. 30 when TCU travels to Stanford in a power four matchup on ESPN. The remaining 11 opening week games will be played on Saturday, Aug. 31, highlighted by another power four game as West Virginia hosts Penn State in FOX’s Big Noon matchup with Big Noon Kickoff on-site to provide pregame coverage.

A full slate of non-conference games will continue in Week 2 with nine of the 16 against power four opponents. Weeks 2 and 3 will also include non-conference contests between Baylor and Utah along with Arizona and Kansas State to fulfill preexisting agreements. The first league outing will be played in Week 3 when UCF travels to TCU on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a prime-time matchup on FOX.

Times and television information are set for the Big 12’s additional six special date selections, which are all conference matchups and will be played on Fridays, including a “Black Friday” double-header as the regular season wraps up over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the 10th year. The game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 on ABC. Last year’s contest totaled a championship game record attendance of 84,523.

The remainder of the season’s television selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice via Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official digital platforms.

Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date Television Selections

(Times listed in time zone of participants.)

Thursday, August 29

New Hampshire at UCF (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at Colorado (ESPN), 6:00 p.m. MDT

Lindenwood at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT

Southern Utah at Utah (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. MDT

Friday, August 30

TCU at Stanford (ESPN), 9:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 31

Penn State West Virginia (FOX), Noon ET

North Dakota at Iowa State (FS1), 2:30 p.m. CT

Towson at Cincinnati (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2:30 p.m. ET

Tarleton State at Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT

UNLV at Houston (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT

UT Martin at K-State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m. CT

Southern Illinois at BYU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. MDT

New Mexico at Arizona (ESPN), 7:30 p.m. MST

Wyoming at Arizona State (FS1), 7:30 p.m. MST

South Dakota State at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), TBD

Friday, September 6

BYU at SMU (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m. MDT

Saturday, September 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma State (ABC), 11:00 a.m. CT

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (ESPN or ESPN2), Noon ET

K-State at Tulane (ESPN or ESPN2), 11:00 a.m. CT

Baylor at Utah (FOX), 2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MDT

Iowa State at Iowa (CBS), 2:30 p.m. CT

Albany at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. ET

Sam Houston at UCF (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:30 p.m. ET

Kansas at Illinois (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT

Colorado at Nebraska (NBC), 5:30 p.m. MDT

Houston at Oklahoma (SEC Network), 6:45 p.m. CT

Long Island at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT

Texas Tech at Washington State (FOX), 9:00 p.m. CT

Northern Arizona at Arizona (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. MST

Mississippi State at Arizona State (ESPN), 7:30 p.m. MST

Thursday, September 12

Arizona State at Texas State (ESPN), 4:30 p.m. MST

Friday, September 13

UNLV at Kansas (ESPN), 6:00 p.m. CT

Arizona at K-State (FOX), 7:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MST

Saturday, September 14

Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m. CT

North Texas at Texas Tech (FS1), 11:00 a.m. CT

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU), Noon ET

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN or ESPN2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Utah State (CBSSN), 2:30 MDT

UCF at TCU* (FOX), 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Air Force at Baylor (FS1), 6:30 p.m. CT

Rice at Houston (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m. CT

Colorado at Colorado State (CBS), 5:30 MDT

BYU at Wyoming (CBSSN), 7:00 p.m. MDT

Saturday, September 21

Arkansas State at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 1:00 p.m. CT

Friday, October 4

Houston at TCU* (ESPN), 6:30 p.m. CT

Friday, October 11

Utah at Arizona State* (ESPN), 8:30 p.m. MDT/7:30 p.m. MST

Friday, October 18

Oklahoma State at BYU* (ESPN), 9:15 p.m. CT/8:15 p.m. MDT

Friday, November 15

Houston at Arizona* (FS1), 9:15 p.m. CT/8:15 p.m. MST

Friday, November 29

Oklahoma State at Colorado* (ABC), 11:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. MST

Utah at UCF* (FOX), 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MST