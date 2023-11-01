Big 12 Announces 2024-27 Football Schedule Matrix

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday the schedule matrix for the 2024-27 seasons, featuring each team’s home and away opponents for the next four seasons.

The Big 12 will officially add Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12 Conference on July 1, 2024, and integrates those four new teams into the future schedules. The Big 12 added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF for the 2023 season and will operate as a 16-team league starting in 2024.

Kansas will host four home conference games in 2024 and go on the road for five. Teams who will visit the Jayhawks include Colorado, TCU, Houston and Iowa State, while the Jayhawks are set to go on the road to play Arizona State, BYU, Baylor, Kansas State and West Virginia. All 12 of KU’s opponents for the 2024 season are now known, as the Jayhawks will host Lindenwood (Aug. 31) and UNLV (Sept. 14) and travel to Illinois (Sept. 7) for non-conference play.

Game dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Kansas’ Big 12 Conference Future Opponents

2024

Home: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, West Virginia

2025

Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF

2026

Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF

Away: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

2027

Home: Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Away: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston