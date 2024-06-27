Big 12 Announces 2024-25 Conference Pairings

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Visits by NCAA Tournament participants Arizona, Colorado, Houston and Texas Tech, along with home-and-home matchups with Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma State, highlight Kansas State’s home-and-away opponents for the 2024-25 Big 12 men’s basketball season released Thursday morning (June 27).

Big 12 schools will embark on a new 20-game league schedule with 10 games at home and on the road as the conference expands to 16 teams in 2024-25 with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Dates, tipoff teams and television information will be released at a later date.

In addition to its permanent home-and-home series with Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, K-State will also play home-and-home series against Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

In all, the 10-game home Big 12 schedule will include visits by Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Wildcats will make trips to Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Utah.

Thirteen of the 16 Big 12 teams won at least 17 games in 2023-24 with 11 winning at least 20 games, including 32 wins by league champion Houston. Thirteen made the postseason a season ago, including NCAA Tournament appearances by Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are currently on sale with a variety of ticket options. Fans can purchase tickets by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and/or online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

K-State finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, including a tie for ninth in the Big 12 with an 8-10 mark, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in head coach Jerome Tang’s tenure, including consecutive postseason appearances.

SCHEDULE NOTES

The Big 12 will play a 20-game league schedule in 2024-25, playing 10 at home and 10 on the road… It is the largest conference schedule in school history, as it has evolved from 10 games in the Big Six (1928-47) to 12 games in the Big Seven (1947-58) to 14 games in the Big Eight (1958-96) to 16 (1997-2011), 18 (2012-24) and now 20 in the Big 12 era.

K-State will play Arizona for the first time since 2014, Arizona State for the first time since 2017, Colorado for the first time since 2020 and Utah for the first time since 1983.

K-State will host Arizona for the first time since 1981 with the Purple Wildcats winning all 5 previous meetings at home in the series… The schools have met just 14 times in their respective histories, most recently in the 2014 Maui Invitational, with K-State holding an 8-6 advantage.

K-State will host Arizona State for the first time since 1982, while the Wildcats will visit Tempe for the first time since 1980… The schools have met 9 times previously with the Sun Devils holding a 5-4 edge.

K-State and Colorado will meet for the 145 th time in 2024-25 and the first time since 2020. All but 2 meetings have come as conference foes, starting with the Big Seven in 1948 followed by the Big Eight (1959-96) and Big 12 (1997-2011, 2024-25).

K-State and Utah will meet for just the fourth time in 2024-25 and the first time since 1983… The Wildcats will travel to Salt Lake City for the second time and the first time since a 65-59 win in 1972.

K-State and Kansas have played home-and-home every year since 1912 and have played at least once every year since 1907… It is the sixth-most played rivalry (301) in Division I men’s basketball.

K-State and Iowa State have met home-and-away every year since 1918 with the series dating to 1909.

The series with Oklahoma State dates to 1922 while the schools have played home-and-home as Big Eight members (1959-96) and since 2010 when the Big 12 switched to a round-robin schedule.

Cincinnati will visit Manhattan for the third time and the first time since 1967.

Houston will visit Manhattan for the third time and the first time since 1971.

K-State will visit UCF for the first time and play for the third time overall.

The rest of the 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule will be released as it becomes official.

