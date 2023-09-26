Big 12 Announces 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

2023-24 Schedule | Season Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday the 18-game league schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which begins on Saturday, Dec. 30, as the league embarks on its first season with 14 members.

Teams will face five Big 12 opponents twice and eight conference foes once. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. Each school’s conference opponents were announced in July.

Complete television information will be released at a later date.

Kansas opens league play at Allen Fieldhouse against West Virginia on Dec. 30 before road contests at Iowa State (Jan. 3) and Texas Tech (Jan 6). The Jayhawks then host Baylor (Jan. 10) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 13) prior to road trips to Texas (Jan. 16) and Kansas State (Jan. 20). KU closes out the season series against Iowa State by hosting the Cyclones on Jan. 24 ahead of a trip to Oklahoma on Jan. 27.

The Jayhawks close out the month of January by hosting conference newcomer BYU on Jan. 31, then head back on the road to meet TCU on Feb. 3. Consecutive home games will follow against other league newcomers Houston (Feb. 10) and Cincinnati (Feb. 14) before KU makes its first league trip to BYU on Feb. 17. Kansas will close out the regular season at Baylor (Feb. 21), home against Kansas State (Feb. 25), at UCF (Feb. 28) and hosting Oklahoma (March 2).

The 18-game schedule concludes Sunday, March 3, leading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which takes place in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for the first time, March 7-12.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 Kansas Women’s Basketball campaign are now on sale. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat at historic Allen Fieldhouse for the entire season. Tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.