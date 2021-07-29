Big 12 Accuses ESPN Of Destabilizing Conference

(Irving, TX) — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is accusing ESPN of attempting to de-stabilize the conference.

The commissioner sent a cease-and-desist letter to the network with allegations that ESPN was taking actions to harm the conference and financially benefit from it.

That included ESPN encouraging other college football conferences to pick apart the Big 12, while letting Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC without a massive buyout.

ESPN responded with a short statement saying “The claims in the letter has no merit”.