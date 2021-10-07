BIEGERT EARNS 200TH OVERALL WIN AS VOLLEYBALL BLASTS BETHEL

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women’s volleyball coach Jessica Biegert picked up her 200th career win overall as the Coyotes swept the Bethel Threshers 25-10, 25-19, 25-9 on Wednesday inside Thresher Gymnasium.

The win was also Biegert’s 50th at Kansas Wesleyan, where she’s served as head coach starting with the 2019 season. She had 73 wins at Hesston College and 77 at McPherson.

It was 10-6 in the opening set when the Coyotes would score five straight to take a 15-6 lead. After three straight points by Bethel, Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.) got a kill that turned things back in favor of the Coyotes. KWU scored the next seven to make it 22-9. KWU scored the next three points to take the first set.

Wesleyan raced out to an 8-2 lead in the second set and led 13-6 when Betel went on a 5-0 run to get back within two at 13-11. A kill by Maddy Beckett (JR/Halstead, Kan.) made it 20-13 in KWU’s favor, but Bethel got back within three at 21-18. KWU scored four of the last five to win the set on a kill by Chelsea James (JR/Wichita, Kan.).

Bethel led 3-1 in the third set, but an 8-1 run by the Coyotes made it 9-4 in favor of KWU. It was 11-6 in KWU’s favor when a kill by Melinna Schumann (FR/Sabetha, Kan.) sparked a 4-0 run to make it 15-6. Bethel scored two points to make it 15-8, when KWU closed the second on a 10-1 run to take the set 25-9.

Maddy Beckett had 14 kills to led the Coyotes while hitting .345 for the match. KWU hit .264 as a team as Bryand added nine kills and Schumann and Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) had six each. Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) had 24 assists and 10 digs. Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) added 21 digs in the match. Malia Mack (JR/Joplin, Mo.) had four blocks.

KWU gets a week off before returning to action next Wednesday at Oklahoma Wesleyan. KWU returns home next Saturday morning for a Homecoming match against Sterling at 11 a.m. against Sterling.