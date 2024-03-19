Biden, Trump Win Kansas Primary

President Biden and former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in the Kansas Presidential Preference Primary election Tuesday.

Though both Biden and Trump had each already wrapped up their respective party’s nomination, they each added to their delegates with five states holding presidential primary elections including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Kansas.

State lawmakers, hoping for higher voter turnout, last year authorized $5 million to fund a one-time presidential preference primary. Unless the Legislature approves similar legislation in the future, the state will return to its traditional caucus system in 2028.

Kansans will head back to the polls for the statewide primary election in August with a general election scheduled for November.

Saline County Results: