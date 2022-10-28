Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 47 °

Bicyclist Collides With Car

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2022

A child was injured Thursday afternoon when a bicycle collided with a car near a Salina school.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Dodge Charger was headed south on Roach Street and began to turn east onto Pentwood. A juvenile riding a bicycle, headed north on the east sidewalk, failed to yield and struck the passenger side fender of the car.

The bicycle rider suffered suspected minor injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The incident happened at 3:25 Wednesday afternoon, north of Grace Stewart Elementary School at the corner of Roach and Pentwood.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bicyclist Collides With Car

A child was injured Thursday afternoon when a bicycle collided with a car near a Salina school. A...

October 28, 2022 Comments

Huge Turnout Expected For Salina Ma...

Kansas News

October 27, 2022

COYOTE CORNER: Kayla Deaver

Sports News

October 27, 2022

K-State Coordinators Discuss Matchu...

Sports News

October 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bicyclist Collides With C...
October 28, 2022Comments
Huge Turnout Expected For...
October 27, 2022Comments
Technology Company Invest...
October 27, 2022Comments
Rooofers Fines, Banned
October 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra