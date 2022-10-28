Bicyclist Collides With Car

A child was injured Thursday afternoon when a bicycle collided with a car near a Salina school.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Dodge Charger was headed south on Roach Street and began to turn east onto Pentwood. A juvenile riding a bicycle, headed north on the east sidewalk, failed to yield and struck the passenger side fender of the car.

The bicycle rider suffered suspected minor injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The incident happened at 3:25 Wednesday afternoon, north of Grace Stewart Elementary School at the corner of Roach and Pentwood.