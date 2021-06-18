Bicycle Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On May 19th Salina Police Officers took a report which indicated a theft occurred in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel, 120 E Diamond Drive.

The victim reported a bicycle was stolen from a rear bike rack of their vehicle. The bicycle was a royal blue with black accent, Trek 3500 Mountain Bike, valued at $450.

Video from the scene showed the crime happened on May 19th at 2:17 AM. The person responsible for the theft appeared to be a white male, wearing a black hooded shirt, black shorts with a white stripe down the side, mostly white with black accent sneakers, and carrying a black and white back pack.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.