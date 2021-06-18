Salina, KS

Now: 104 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 75 °

Bicycle Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJune 18, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On May 19th Salina Police Officers took a report which indicated a theft occurred in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel, 120 E Diamond Drive.

The victim reported a bicycle was stolen from a rear bike rack of their vehicle. The bicycle was a royal blue with black accent, Trek 3500 Mountain Bike, valued at $450.

Video from the scene showed the crime happened on May 19th at 2:17 AM. The person responsible for the theft appeared to be a white male, wearing a black hooded shirt, black shorts with a white stripe down the side, mostly white with black accent sneakers, and carrying a black and white back pack.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

     

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/19

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

June 18, 2021 Comments

Bicycle Thief Caught on Camera

Top News

June 18, 2021

KU Gets Alzheimer’s Research ...

Kansas News

June 18, 2021

Adult Care Facility COVID Testing M...

COVID-19 Top News

June 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KU Gets Alzheimer’s...
June 18, 2021Comments
Kansas Lottery Officials:...
June 18, 2021Comments
Pickup vs Motorcycle Cras...
June 18, 2021Comments
Burglar Caught on Video
June 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices