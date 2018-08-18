Salina, KS

Bicycle Rider Hurt in Collision With SUV

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2018

A man was injured in a collision involving a bicycle and an SUV along one of the busiest streets in Salina Friday evening.

Salina Police told KSAL at the scene the bicycle rider and the SUV collided in the 400 Block of South Ohio Street.

The bicycle rider was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a lower leg injury.

Police said the the incident is under investigation. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

The incident happened at around 5:30 Friday evening.

 

