A California man riding a bicycle on a highway in Northwest Kansas was killed when he was hit by a semi Monday night.

According to the KHP, 68-year-old Robert Schlange from Sierra City, California, was riding a bicycle headed west on U.S. 36 Highway. He was hit from behind by a Freightliner semi which was also headed west.

Schlange died after being knocked into a ditch. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The incident happened just before 8:00 Monday night on U.S. 36 Highway in Norton County.