Beware Of Wet Grass

Sarah ReppMay 30, 2019

A Salina man is taken into custody after getting into multiple cars on Wednesday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News:  The Salina man was seen getting into various cars in the 900 block of Highland around 6:00 AM. A neighbor called the police, when they arrived they searched the area for the 20-year old male and discovered him hiding in a back yard of the 1200 block of Highland. A chase ensued but the subject slipped on wet grass and fell. Police took him into custody.

He was seen getting into a Chevy Silverado, a Maroon Pontiac, and one other unidentified vehicle.

The young man is currently being charged with: Two Counts of Vehicle Burglary, Theft, Trespassing, Attempted Theft, Felony Interference with Law Enforcement.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

