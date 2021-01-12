Beware of Unemployment Phishing Scam

Please be aware that a fraudulent SMS (e.g. texting) phishing attempt is being distributed on mobile devices. These texts are not from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL).

The agency says if you receive one of these texts, please do not click on any links and delete it immediately.

If a person has clicked on a link, then a claimant should log into her or his GetKansasBenefits.gov portal from a secure device and double check that login and bank account information has not been changed. As a precaution, claimants should also change their password. If they suspect their account has been victimized, they should report it to KDOL through the web portal, or by calling the KDOL contact center.

The text message may look something like this:

As a reminder, KDOL will never ask for your full Social Security Number over text message or e-mail.

The agency is working with law enforcement and is investigating these fraudulent texts. Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.