Beware of Trash Pirates

Authorities are reminding citizens to destroy personal information before tossing it in your trash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is urging residents to shred banking and other personal records after seven bags of trash were found cut open, searched through and left in the country.

Sheriff Soldan tells KSAL News that someone had taken trash bags from various residences in the southeast part of Salina – searched through the refuse and then left it.

“I suspect the trash was possibly taken from the carts in an attempt to gather personal information, ” Soldan said.

The Sheriff also advises not to put your trash carts out on the curb until the scheduled pickup day.