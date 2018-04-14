Beware of Tax Day Scams

Time is running out to file your 2017 Income Tax Return. Because April 15th is on a Sunday this year the deadline to file is Tuesday, April 17th.

In addition to several for-profit companies, last-minute filers can also use the free online file service from the IRS. Some taxpayers may be eligible to use the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center. However doing nothing is not an option.

According to Kansas State University Research and Extension, if you can’t pay on time, you do need to complete your return, and pay what you can. You can request a payment arrangement through the IRS.

Although you can file an extension for getting your finished paperwork to the IRS, interest on any amount due will begin to accrue. Options and payment plans from the IRS are available online.

If you get an unsolicited phone call regarding your taxes it’s probably a scam.

The government typically does not contact people by phone and it doesn’t ask you for money over the phone.

The IRS is warns of email and phishing scams and reminds taxpayers that sensitive data will never be requested via email.

More options and resources for last-minute filers can be found at irs.gov.