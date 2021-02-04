Beware of New Unemployment Phishing Scam

Please be aware that another fraudulent SMS (e.g. texting) phishing attempt is being distributed on mobile devices. These texts are not from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL).

The agency says if you receive one of these texts, please do not click on any links and delete it immediately.

The text message may look something like either of these:

As a reminder, KDOL will not ask you to validate your purchase history or provide credit history information over text message or email.

The agency is working with law enforcement and is investigating these fraudulent texts. Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. We have also seen an uptick in phishing scams by fraudsters due to the recent security and identity verification measures that KDOL has implemented. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of this scam, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.