Bethany’s Townsend Earns KCAC Honor

WICHITA, Kan. – Camryn Harrison and Joshua Seabolt of (RV) Bethel College, and Wyatt Townsend of Bethany College have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Oct. 26 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Offensive Player of the Week
Camryn Harrison – (RV) Bethel College
5-9 | 170 lbs. | Jr. | RB | Austin, Texas
Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(1-6)
Score: 46-45 Result: W Site: A
|Pass Comp:
|0
|Pass Attempts:
|0
|Interceptions:
|0
|Pass Yards:
|0
|Pass TDss:
|0
|Rush Attempts:
|18
|Rush Yards:
|279
|Rush TDs:
|1
|Receptions:
|0
|Reception Yards:
|0
|Reception TDs:
|0
Harrison had one of the ultimate career days for the Threshers, racking up 279 yards and a touchdown while averaging 15.5 yards/carry. The junior speedster was the heartbeat to Bethel’s offense and helped lead them to a new program-best 531 rushing yards in the 46-45 overtime thriller. His 279 rushing yards are the most by a KCAC player this season, and the fifth-most by any player in the NAIA up to this point.
Defensive Player of the Week
Joshua Seabolt – (RV) Bethel College
5-9 | 210 lbs. | So. | LB | Cimarron, Kan.
Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(1-6)
Score: 46-45 Result: W Site: A
|Solo Tackles:
|10
|Assist Tackles:
|1
|Tackles for Loss:
|1.0
|Tackles for Loss Yards:
|1
|Sacks:
|0.0
|Interceptions:
|1
|Pass Break Ups:
|0
Seabolt remains a catalyst for the Thresher defense, as the sophomore racked up 11 tackles with an interception that directly turned into a touchdown for the Threshers. No play was more influential and critical in the 46-45 overtime victory though than Seabolt’s block on Ottawa’s overtime extra-point attempt, effectively allowing Bethel to walk off with the victory instead of going into a second overtime.
Special Teams Player of the Week
Wyatt Townsend – Bethany College
5-11 | 181 lbs. | Fr. | K | Claremore, Okla.
Opponent: Tabor (Kan.)(5-4)
Score: 23-20 Result: W Site: H
|Punting Statistics
Punts – # of Punts: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0
Punt Returns – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs: 0
Kick Off Statistics
Kick Scoring Statistics
Townsend went 3-for-3 on field goals this weekend including the game winner at the last second.
Previous Winners:
- Week One (Sept. 9): Connor Kaegi, Ottawa (Offensive) | Kwame Sexton, Sterling (Defensive) | Tanner Galliart, Bethel (Special Teams)
- Week Two (Sept. 16): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Grant Torgerson, Southwestern (Defensive) | Trey Palmer, Bethel (Special Teams)
- Week Three (Sept. 23): Cedrick Phillips, Sterling (Offensive) | Jeremiah Pharms, Friends (Defensive) | Joe Chiavetta, Tabor (Special Teams)
- Week Four (Sept. 30): Chantz Scurry, Bethel (Offensive) | Nikolas Furlow, Avila (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)
- Week Five (Oct. 7): Rodney Molette, Bethany (Offensive) | Nicholas McGrew, Sterling (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)
- Week Six (Oct. 14): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Eric Singleton, Avila (Defensive) | Preston Patten, Sterling (Special Teams)
- Week Seven (Oct. 21): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Dominic Brown, Bethel (Defensive) | Juan Herrera, Kansas Wesleyan (Special Teams)