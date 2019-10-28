Bethany’s Townsend Earns KCAC Honor

WICHITA, Kan. – Camryn Harrison and Joshua Seabolt of (RV) Bethel College, and Wyatt Townsend of Bethany College have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Oct. 26 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Camryn Harrison – (RV) Bethel College

5-9 | 170 lbs. | Jr. | RB | Austin, Texas

Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(1-6)

Score: 46-45 Result: W Site: A

Pass Comp: 0 Pass Attempts: 0 Interceptions: 0 Pass Yards: 0 Pass TDss: 0 Rush Attempts: 18 Rush Yards: 279 Rush TDs: 1 Receptions: 0 Reception Yards: 0 Reception TDs: 0

Harrison had one of the ultimate career days for the Threshers, racking up 279 yards and a touchdown while averaging 15.5 yards/carry. The junior speedster was the heartbeat to Bethel’s offense and helped lead them to a new program-best 531 rushing yards in the 46-45 overtime thriller. His 279 rushing yards are the most by a KCAC player this season, and the fifth-most by any player in the NAIA up to this point.

Defensive Player of the Week

Joshua Seabolt – (RV) Bethel College

5-9 | 210 lbs. | So. | LB | Cimarron, Kan.

Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(1-6)

Score: 46-45 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 10 Assist Tackles: 1 Tackles for Loss: 1.0 Tackles for Loss Yards: 1 Sacks: 0.0 Interceptions: 1 Pass Break Ups: 0

Seabolt remains a catalyst for the Thresher defense, as the sophomore racked up 11 tackles with an interception that directly turned into a touchdown for the Threshers. No play was more influential and critical in the 46-45 overtime victory though than Seabolt’s block on Ottawa’s overtime extra-point attempt, effectively allowing Bethel to walk off with the victory instead of going into a second overtime.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Wyatt Townsend – Bethany College

5-11 | 181 lbs. | Fr. | K | Claremore, Okla.

Opponent: Tabor (Kan.)(5-4)

Score: 23-20 Result: W Site: H

Punting Statistics

Punts – # of Punts: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0

Punt Returns – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs: 0 Kick Off Statistics

Kick Off – # of Kicks: 6 Total Yards: 297 Long: 53 # of Touchbacks: 0

Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs Scored: 0 Kick Scoring Statistics

Field Goals – # Attempted: 3 # Made: 3 Long: 25

PAT – # Attempted:2 # Made: 2

Townsend went 3-for-3 on field goals this weekend including the game winner at the last second.

Previous Winners: